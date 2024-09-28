Clemson University to open arena, outdoor wellness center for area residents after Hurricane Helene
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson University is opening its basketball arena and its outdoor recreational facility Sunday for area residents who need a respite from the destruction left behind by Hurricane Helene. The school said that Littlejohn Coliseum and its outdoor fitness and wellness complex will be available to people from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The coliseum, where the men’s and women’s basketball teams play, will have charging stations, limited food and six showers available for the community to use.