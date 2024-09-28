Russian strikes on a medical center kill 8 people in the Ukrainian city of Sumy
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say at least eight people have died in two consecutive Russian drone strikes on a medical center in the city of Sumy. Sumy lies some 20 miles from Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have been deployed since Aug. 6. Ukraine’s air force also said Saturday it had shot down 69 of 73 Russian drones launched overnight at the country as well as two of the four missiles. City authorities in Kyiv said around 15 drones had been shot down over the Ukrainian capital and its outskirts.