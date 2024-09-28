UTEP to host Fall Florafest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso’s Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens will host fall FloraFest, a special one-day plant sale, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The semi-annual event welcomes all visitors. FloraFest is the only fundraiser for the maintenance and operations of the Chihuahuan Desert Gardens.

Shoppers have the opportunity to visit with local master gardeners, horticulturists and other plant experts for advice on how to care for their plants at home.

The sale features water-conserving native plants.

FloraFest will only accept payment via credit/debit cards. Cash or checks will not be accepted.

Parking is available at the Sun Bowl Parking Garage.

There will be a plant-loading zone on Wiggins Way in front of the Undergraduate Learning Center.

Visit utep.edu/florafest for more information.