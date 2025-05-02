Summer travel raises measles risk

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- As summer approaches, the risk of potential exposures to measles may rise due to community events and more visitor traffic to New Mexico. Many residents have been getting ready by getting caught up on MMR vaccination.

New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) recommends anyone unvaccinated or unsure of their vaccination status traveling into or out of the state to take a dose of the (MMR) vaccine for measles, mumps, rubella.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease, as we can see by its spread around the country,” said Dr. Chad Smelser, NMDOH acting state epidemiologist. "More people traveling in the summer emphasizes the importance of keeping you and your loved ones safe with the best-known protection – the MMR vaccine.”

Currently, there have been 67 cases of measles reported in New Mexico. Measles cases have been diagnosed in four New Mexico counties: Chaves, Doña Ana, Eddy, and Lea.

Smelser suggests organizers of events and summer camps to urge participants to be up-to-date with their vaccine before attending.

The amount of adults and children getting the MMR vaccine continues to rise – with 20,304 vaccinations between Feb. 1 and April 26. This is compared to 10,860 last year during the same time period statewide.

Measles cases have been reported in 30 of the 50 U.S. states and have spread to Mexico and Canada as well, which brings potential risk when traveling internationally.

Measles symptoms usually develop between seven to 21 days after exposure. They include fever, cough, runny nose and irritated eyes. A spotted red rash usually starts on the head or face and spreads downward to the rest of the body.

If you believe you were exposed to measles, call the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) for guidance in English and Spanish. You should contact your doctor or emergency department first, to warn about possible measles exposure.