El Paso Water project to close part of Airway Blvd.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Starting Monday, a new construction project will close parts of southbound Airway Blvd.

El Paso Water will start a water line rehabilitation project on the southbound lanes of Airway Blvd, between Edgemere Blvd and Gateway Blvd West.

Officials say the project will replace aging infrastructure.

One lane of southbound Airway will remain open throughout the project, but International Drive will be closed at the Airway intersection.

All northbound lanes of Airway will remain open.

Work will continue through the week before Thanksgiving.

All lanes will reopen until January 1st, 2025 when construction will resume.