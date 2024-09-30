El Paso citizens travel to fight Hurricane Helene

EL PASO, TX -- Hurricane Helene has made it's way throughout the Southeast United States and has devastated thousands.

Humberto "Beto" Flores, an El Paso resident, made his way out to Florida this past weekend with the Red Cross to help out however he can.

Beto estimated that this was his 15th trip with the Red Cross to help out in disaster situations. He was in Florida two years ago to help out during the aftermath of category 5 Hurricane Ian.

"My dad, my mom, they always taught us, you know, to help others... I can make a difference somehow."

ABC-7 spoke with Flores as he was loading up trucks in a Walmart parking lot in Tallahassee. He said that the Red Cross gave them the green light yesterday to head down to Tampa Bay, where they will give supplies to 4 shelters in the area.

"I personally, you know, right now, living in El Paso and stuff, we're okay over there. Sometimes we complain about all the dust that we get, you know? And when you go witness what we witness here, or when you go see, the aftermath of a tornado, then you say, you know, that wind over there? It's not so bad."