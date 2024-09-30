Giants name former catcher Buster Posey new President of Baseball Operations, replacing Farhan Zaidi

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have named former catcher Buster Posey their new President of Baseball Operations and fired Farhan Zaidi. Chairman Greg Johnson made the announcement a day after the Giants finished 80-82 in manager Bob Melvin’s first season — with one more victory than a year earlier. San Francisco won the NL West in 2021 but hasn’t made the playoffs since. The 37-year-old Posey joined the club’s ownership group in September 2022, less than a year after his retirement in November 2021.

