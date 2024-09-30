McCartney’s street fare: High-octane fashion with a playful, eco twist

PARIS (AP) — Stella McCartney’s high-octane Paris show transformed an ordinary rainy market street into a dazzling runway spectacle. As the drizzle stopped and the sun broke through, guests — including Natalie Portman, Greta Gerwig, and Paris Jackson — tapped their feet to the infectious soundtrack, while models strutted in looks that fused sparkle, wit, and sharp tailoring. The collection featured reimagined Savile Row tailoring, from strong-shouldered jackets to voluminous trousers, all with McCartney’s playful edge. Fluid draping, vegan leather, and cloud-like knitwear spun from recycled bottles showcased her creativity and sustainability focus. Bird motifs and Helen Mirren’s narration of the ‘Save What You Love’ manifesto highlighted McCartney’s continued call for action to protect nature.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.