Dead inmate identified as suspect in 1995 disappearance of 6-year-old Morgan Nick

ALMA, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man who died in prison more than two decades ago has been identified as a suspect in the disappearance of a 6-year-old girl who went missing in 1995. Alma Police Chief Jeff Pointer on Tuesday said police have identified Billy Jack Lincks as a suspect in the abduction of Morgan Nick. She was last seen chasing fireflies with friends at a Little League ballpark. Lincks died in prison in 2000 and had been arrested for attempting to abduct a girl months after Nick went missing. He was identified by the FBI as a person of interest in Nick’s disappearance in 2021.

