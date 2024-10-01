Deputy Constable’s to wear Pink Badges to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- To show support to all victims of breast cancer, staff from the Office of El Paso County Constable Luis Aguilar (Pct.4), and the Office of El Paso County Constable Javier Garcia (Pct. 6) announced they will be wearing PINK badges and PINK shoulder patches on their uniforms from October 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024. Each Deputy Constable purchased their own badge at their own expense to participate in this support campaign to remind all victims of Breast cancer that they are not alone in their journey with breast cancer.

