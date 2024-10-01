Two boats carrying migrants sink in the Red Sea off Djibouti’s coast killing 45, UN says

DJIBOUTI (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says two vessels carrying migrants from Africa sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Djibouti, killing 45 people. The boats had departed from Yemen carrying 310 people, the International Organization for Migration said Tuesday. Thousands of migrants from African, Middle Eastern and South Asian countries seeking a better life in Europe attempt irregular migration every year. Smugglers pack vessels full of desperate people willing to risk their lives to reach continental Europe. The U.N. agency, which was assisting search and rescue efforts, said on the social media platform X that 32 survivors were rescued.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.