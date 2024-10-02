ABC-7 at 4: Abilities in Action-ReadyOne

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—ReadyOne Industries, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative, high-quality garments for the U.S. military. The company empowers a disabled workforce, providing meaningful employment opportunities while delivering products that meet the demanding standards of military service. According to ReadyOne officials, they take great pride in providing a safe, caring, and welcoming environment for over 300 employees. They say 75 percent of the direct labor is performed by employees who are blind or who have other significant disabilities. The company says it offers a new beginning to people who have the opportunity to shine at its facilities.

