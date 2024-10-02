US bans new types of goods from China over allegations of forced labor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security has announced that it would ban the import of goods from a Chinese steel manufacturer and a Chinese maker of artificial sweetener. The agency on Wednesday accused the companies of being involved in the use of forced labor from China’s far-west region of Xinjiang. The action broadens the scope of a U.S. government effort to clean up supply chains and comes under a federal law that President Joe Biden signed at the end of 2021. The law followed allegations of human rights abuses by Beijing against members of Muslin minorities. The Chinese government has refuted the claims as lies.

