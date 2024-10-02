Walmart employees to get expanded cancer treatment options with the Mayo Clinic

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart’s employees and their dependents are being offered expanded cancer treatment with doctors at the Mayo Clinic through the retailer’s insurance coverage. The nation’s largest private employer said Wednesday that those covered by the insurance and diagnosed with most types of cancer will be able to get a second opinion from the Mayo Clinic and then travel to the clinic for treatment if needed. The retail giant’s move comes as more employers seek better care options and are paying particular attention to cancer treatments. Walmart’s cancer program had been offering employees and their dependents help from the Mayo Clinic on breast, lung, colon, prostate, pancreatic and blood cancers. It is now expanding the coverage to include most other cancers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.