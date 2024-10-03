Skip to Content
News

CREEED and El Paso Chamber hosting inaugural Education Matters Summit in El Paso

creeed.org
By
Updated
today at 11:51 AM
Published 11:49 AM

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- CREEED and the El Paso Chamber of Commerce hosted the inaugural Education Matters Summit on Thursday, October 3rd from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Starlight Event Center. The summit include a recognition breakfast in honor of CREEED’s 10th anniversary.

Education leaders, superintendents and teachers discussed the current state of education outcomes in El Paso and how to prepare more El Paso County students for college and career success. They also announcement a brand new, innovative resource for families in El Paso. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gabby Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content