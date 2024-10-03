Trump and the federal election case against him: Key passages from prosecutors’ latest court filing

WASHINGTON (AP) — New court papers in Donald Trump’s federal 2020 election interference case pull back the curtain on his conversations with family members, former Vice President Mike Pence and other close advisers in the weeks leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. In a filing unsealed Wednesday, special counsel Jack Smith’s team paints the portrait of a president so desperate to cling to power that he “resorted to crimes” after losing the 2020 election to now-President Joe Biden. The Republican presidential nominee has maintained that he did nothing illegal and has cast the case as an attempt to hurt his bid to reclaim the White House in November.

