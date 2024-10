LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- On October 8, rock band "Foreigner" will headline at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces.

The band known for many of their hits, such as "Jukebox Hero", is on its goodbye tour, so this may be borderland residents' last chance to see them.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster