Muggers ripped watch off Dodgers pitcher Buehler’s arm, police say

KVIA
Published 11:53 AM

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Police in California say thieves surrounded Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler last month and ripped a pricey watch off his arm. Police said Tuesday that Buehler was not threatened during the Sept. 28 incident at the Santa Anita Park horse racing track in the Los Angeles surburb of Arcadia. Police investigated two more incidents of watch theft on the same day. Police say the victims were all targets of organized groups who steal high-end watches in large crowds during events. It was the second time this year professional athletes in California have been mugged.

Associated Press

