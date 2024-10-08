People are trying to find places for their kids to learn and play after natural disasters

BREVARD, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Helene flooded the Weissmans’ home last month. They need to chase down private insurance claims and fill out federal aid applications. But their priority is their children. Schools have been closed since the storm and on Monday morning, Max Weissman took his son Avi and his daughter Reyna to a free, pop-up day camp where dozens of kids were making bracelets, drawing, and playing oversized games of Jenga and Connect Four in a large playroom. The camp is hosted by the L.A.-based nonprofit Project:Camp. As storms become more frequent and severe, the organization is increasingly traveling to disaster-affected communities to set up spaces where kids can process the disruption and devastation of a disaster while their parents start the long recovery process.

