Punt, Pass & Kick: Sign up for a competition to win Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game tickets

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sun Bowl Association announced the Peter Piper Pizza Sun Bowl Punt, Pass & Kick. The free event is open to youth ages 6 through 15 from the Borderland and surrounding areas. It will take place Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Sun Bowl Stadium on the UTEP campus. The first 100 kids to check-in at the event will receive a T-shirt and water bottle.

The competition starts at 5:30 p.m. and the registration is now open. Each age group will have a winner who will receive tickets to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game that takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. The winners will also be honored in the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade that runs Thanksgiving morning. You can register at any El Paso Peter Piper by clickling here.