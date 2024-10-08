Skip to Content
News

Punt, Pass & Kick: Sign up for a competition to win Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game tickets

sunbowl.org
By
New
Published 10:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sun Bowl Association announced the Peter Piper Pizza Sun Bowl Punt, Pass & Kick. The free event is open to youth ages 6 through 15 from the Borderland and surrounding areas. It will take place Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Sun Bowl Stadium on the UTEP campus. The first 100 kids to check-in at the event will receive a T-shirt and water bottle.

The competition starts at 5:30 p.m. and the registration is now open. Each age group will have a winner who will receive tickets to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game that takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. The winners will also be honored in the Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade that runs Thanksgiving morning. You can register at any El Paso Peter Piper by clickling here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gabby Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content