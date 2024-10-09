Zia Middle School Choir to perform on stage with rock band Foreigner in Las Cruces Wednesday night

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The choir at Zia Middle School will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Wednesday night, as they've been selected to perform onstage with Foreigner when they play at the Pan Am Center.

The school won following a contest from local radio station 101 Gold on Facebook to sing “I Wanna Know What Love Is” with the band.

Back in 2021, La Cueva High School in Albuquerque got a similar opportunity to open for the band when they played there.

ABC-7 spoke with Zia Thunderbird choir teacher Christopher Yee ahead of their performance, who says the students are very excited - despite many of them not knowing who the band is.

Foreginer has sold nearly 40 million records in the U.S. alone according to the RIAA, and is known for hits such as "Feels Like the First Time," "Waiting for a Girl Like You," and "Juke Box Hero" to name a few.

They take stage at the Pan Am Center at 7 p.m.