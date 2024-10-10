HISA, Jockeys’ Guild partner with mental-health company to offer jockeys access to care and support

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s federal oversight agency and the Jockeys’ Guild are collaborating on an initiative to support jockeys’ well-being with access to mental-health care. The Guild and Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) announced Thursday they have partnered with athlete-specific mental-health company Onrise to provide care for jockeys in their native languages. Jockeys can access therapists, psychiatrists and trained retired athletes for support. Services are free for eligible and qualified jockeys.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.