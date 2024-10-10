How to help people affected by Hurricane Milton

Communities in Florida still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Helene are now also grappling with the still-unfolding damage from Hurricane Milton. The storm crashed into a community south of Tampa, drenching counties with torrents of rain, downing power lines and bridges and kicking up dangerous storm surges. Experts advise people who want to help to give cash, rather than donate food, clothing or equipment. They also recommend giving directly to nonprofits already working in affected communities. Donors can consider setting up recurring donations, even in small amounts. Those regular, predictable gifts help organizations plan and work more efficiently.

