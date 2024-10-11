17th Annual Chalk the Block kicks off in El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Chalk the Block returns this weekend for its 17th year. Starting tonight, October 11, downtown El Paso will transform into a vibrant outdoor gallery, featuring live chalk art, interactive installations, live music, food trucks, and more.

This three-day event has become one of the most popular art festivals in the region, drawing thousands of visitors and artists from across the area. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or looking for a fun family activity, Chalk the Block offers something for everyone.

Festival Hours:

Friday, October 11: Preview Night | 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Preview Night | 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, October 12: Main Event | 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Main Event | 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday, October 13: Family Day | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso this morning for live interviews and a look into what you can expect this weekend!