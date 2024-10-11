Christopher Reeve’s kids wanted to be ‘honest, raw and vulnerable’ in new documentary ‘Super/Man’

NEW YORK (AP) — Christopher Reeve’s children say they made a point to include all the complexities of their father’s life in the new documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” because that’s what he would have wanted. The film includes hours of never-before-seen family home videos, mixed with interviews and movie clips of Reeve, who famously played Superman in four films before he was severely injured in a 1995 near-fatal horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed. Reeve’s kids say the process of going through their archives and being interviewed for the film gave them a new perspective on their dad.

