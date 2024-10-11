The Nobel Peace Prize is being announced against a backdrop of conflicts around the world

The Nobel Peace Prize is being announced, against a backdrop of devastating conflicts raging in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan. The Norwegian Nobel Committee that decides on the winner and will make its announcement Friday could opt not to award a prize. The last time no Peace Prize was awarded was 1972. Last year’s prize went to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for her advocacy of women’s rights and democracy, and against the death penalty.

