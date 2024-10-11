TikTok was aware of risks kids and teens face on its platform, legal document alleges

TikTok has been aware that its design features are detrimental to its young users and that publicly touted tools aimed at limiting kids’ time on the site were largely ineffective. That’s according to internal documents and communications exposed in lawsuit filed by the state of Kentucky. The details are among redacted portions of Kentucky’s lawsuit that contains the company’s internal communications and documents unearthed during a more than two year investigation into the company by various states across the country. The redacted information was inadvertently revealed by Kentucky’s attorney general’s office and first reported by Kentucky Public Radio.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.