UK leader Keir Starmer is marking 100 days in office. It has been a rocky ride

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer marks 100 days in office on Saturday with little cause for celebration. Starmer’s center-left Labour Party was elected by a landslide on July 4, sweeping back to power after 14 years. But after weeks of stories about feuding, freebies and fiscal gloom, polls suggest Starmer’s personal approval rating has plummeted. Labour is only slightly more popular than a Conservative Party that was rejected by voters after years of infighting and scandal. Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, says: “You couldn’t really have imagined a worse start.” But the government argues it has made a strong start on promises to get Britain’s sluggish economy growing and restore frayed public services.

