UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon in crosshairs of Israel’s war on Hezbollah
BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli airstrikes have hit the headquarters of the U.N. peacekeeping force and other positions in south Lebanon in recent days, drawing widespread condemnation from around the world. The force, known as UNIFIL, said new explosions hit its headquarters on Friday morning, injuring two peacekeepers, a day after Israeli forces struck the same position, injuring two others. As Israel escalates its campaign against Hezbollah in the south, the 10,000-strong peacekeeping force is increasingly in the crosshairs, highlighting the fragility of its personnel amid an expanding ground invasion by Israel.