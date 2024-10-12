A man was shot to death in confrontation with law enforcement officers in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in Kansas say a man was shot to death by law enforcement officers during a confrontation. Col. Keith Allen of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the 27-year-old man was shot early Saturday after he got out of a vehicle and charged at officers. Authorities had received a call that the man was planning on shooting someone. Allen says the man appeared to be wearing body armor. He died at the scene. Allen says the question of whether the man was armed will be part of the investigation.

