Amigo Airsho allows guests to bring in outside water for last day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After a 12 year hiatus the Amigo Airsho welcomed tens of thousands of guests back Saturday.

In preparation for Sunday, the Airsho is now allowing guests to bring in their own water in response to high demand and unseasonably warm temperatures, according to the MountainStar Sports Group.

“While we celebrate the success of the Airsho’s attendance after a 12-year absence, it’s important to make sure our guests remain comfortable and hydrated throughout the afternoon,” said Alan Russell, MSSG Amigo Airsho chairman.

“We are allowing people to bring in their own water supply through the gates,” Russell said.