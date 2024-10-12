Poland’s leader plans to suspend the right to asylum as country faces pressure on Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s leader says he plans to temporarily suspend the right to asylum as part of a new migration policy. Prime Minister Donald Tusk pointed to its alleged abuse by eastern neighbor Belarus and Russia. Tusk said Saturday that “the state must regain 100% of the control over who enters and leaves Poland” and that a territorial suspension of the right to asylum will be part of a strategy to be presented to a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. He didn’t give details. But he said at a party convention that “we will reduce illegal migration in Poland to a minimum.” Poland has struggled with migration pressures on its border with Belarus since 2021.

