Trump hears at a Latino campaign event from someone who lived in the US illegally
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A panelist at a Donald Trump campaign event in Nevada on Saturday admitted to the former president he had come to the United States illegally, and later said he supports a pathway to citizenship for some immigrants under similar circumstances. Trump has made illegal immigration the central point of his 2024 presidential campaign and called for mass deportations of illegal immigrants. Elias Trujillo of Las Vegas supports Trump and was featured during an economic-themed event in Las Vegas.