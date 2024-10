Bath & Body Works is apologizing for selling a candle that had packaging that some people said looked like Ku Klux Klan hoods. The 3-wick candle was called “Snowed In” and briefly appeared on the company’s website for purchase. It was quickly pulled off of the website once the issue was brought to Bath & Body Works attention.

