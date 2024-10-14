Florida returning to something like normal after Hurricane Milton

ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida counties hard hit by Hurricane Milton are returning to a semblance of normalcy with power being restored to most areas, gas stations reopening and students returning to school this week. Still, some neighborhoods remained without power Monday, and neighborhoods with many severely damaged homes and business will take longer to recover. As of Monday morning, Florida power companies had restored electricity to almost 90% of the 3.4 million homes and businesses that lost service after Milton made landfall late Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane south of Tampa. At least 11 people died.

