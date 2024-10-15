Skip to Content
Biden admin to provide $750 million to North Carolina-based Wolfspeed for advanced computer chips

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden-Harris administration announced plans to provide up to $750 million in direct funding to Wolfspeed, with the money supporting its new silicon carbide factory in North Carolina that makes the wafers used in advanced computer chips and its factory in Marcy, New York. The new Wolfspeed facility in Siler City could be a critical symbol in this year’s election, as it opened earlier this year in a swing state county that is undergoing rapid economic expansion in large part due to incentives provided by the Biden-Harris administration.

