San Jose State volleyball at the center of another decision whether to forfeit

Another opponent of San Jose State has grappled with whether to play the school in volleyball. The University of Nevada made it clear Monday that its Oct. 26 match against San Jose State would go on as scheduled after the team’s players released an independent statement a day prior saying they would forfeit. Boise State, Utah State, Wyoming and Southern Utah previously canceled matches this season against San Jose State, with none of the schools explicitly saying why they were forfeiting. The Republican governors of Idaho, Utah and Wyoming have made public statements in support of the cancellations, citing a need for fairness in women’s sports.

