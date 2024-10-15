Walgreens lays out plan to shutter 1,200 drugstores

Walgreens plans to close about 1,200 locations over the next three years as the drugstore chain seeks to turnaround its struggling U.S. business. The company said Tuesday that about 500 store closures will happen in its current fiscal year and should immediately help adjusted earnings and free cash flow. Walgreens leaders said in late June that they were finalizing a turnaround plan for its U.S. business, and that push could result in the closing of hundreds of underperforming stores. The company has been struggling for years with tight reimbursement for the prescriptions it sells as well as other challenges.

