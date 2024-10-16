Activists in rural Georgia seek more robust effort to get Black voters to the polls

DAWSON, Ga. (AP) — Local leaders in south Georgia worry that Democrats aren’t doing enough to mobilize Black voters in rural areas. Democrats saw unprecedented wins across the state in 2020, in part because of organizing efforts to turn out voters who usually stay home. Some activists involved in voter mobilization efforts say they aren’t seeing the same level of enthsiasm in the swing state. Black voters in the area want candidates to speak to their economic concerns and show they care about regions like theirs. But without the overlapping statewide races and turnout efforts for rural Black voters in 2020, some Democrats say their party could fall short.

