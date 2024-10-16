Elon Musk commits $70 million to boost Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk, the tech mogul who is the world’s richest man, plunged more than $70 million of his personal fortune into helping Donald Trump and other Republicans win in November’s election, making him one of the biggest donors to GOP causes this campaign season, according to campaign finances disclosures released this week. The money was donated over the summer by Musk to America PAC, a super PAC he launched in May to help Trump’s chances of winning back the White House during his third run for the presidency. It quickly became a central player in Trump’s election effort.

