Family looks for missing Broadway dancer Zelig Williams in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A family in South Carolina is pleading with the community to help them find a Broadway dancer who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Zelig Williams was last seen Oct. 3 in Columbia when he left his home. Friends said they got an automatic emergency notification from his iPhone minutes later. Williams’ empty car was found undamaged in a trail parking lot a day later. Williams danced in New York productions of “Hamilton” and “MJ The Musical” on Broadway and had moved back to his hometown of Columbia a few months earlier.

