Propping up the news: Journalism funder doubles planned grants for local outlets

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of journalism funders says it is committing $20 million in grants to 205 small, local news outlets across the country. Press Forward said Wednesday that’s double what it had intended to give out. Newly funded groups include Black Iowa News, an outlet that began during the COVID era to deliver news about the pandemic. Another is the Nome Nugget, a newspaper that covers a wide swath of western Alaska. Most of the news organizations will get roughly $100,000 in general operating funds. Press Forward says it doubled its planned funding after being overwhelmed with applicants and because “the need was now.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.