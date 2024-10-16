SISD to host Career Con XXL for high school sophomores

Socorro, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The Socorro Independent School District is hosting Career Con October 16th 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastlake High School on 13000 Emerald Pass Avenue. Tenth graders who are taking financial literacy and dollars and sense classes are invited to attend the Career Con.

More than 3,500 SISD sophomores, more than 50 employers, including El Paso Electric and GECU, are expected to participate. SISD says the event will feature employers from some of the area's top and most sought-after industries.

The Career Con will allow students to be able to have a one-on-one conversations with employers, learn about exciting career paths, and get advice on taking the necessary steps toward their dream job after high school, said SISD.