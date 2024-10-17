King Charles III lands in Australia’s republic debate in the first visit by a monarch in 13 years

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — King Charles III and Queen Camilla will soon arrive in Sydney on the first Australian visit by a reigning monarch in more than a decade. The trip has already rekindled debate about the nation’s constitutional links to Britain. The sails of the iconic Sydney Opera House will be illuminated with images of previous royal visits Friday to welcome the couple who have a brief itinerary by royal standards that ends Wednesday. While the welcome will be warm, an awkward reality is that the government leaders of Australia and all of its six states want the royals removed from their constitution. Charles is only the second reigning British monarch to visit Australia. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, became the first 70 years ago.

