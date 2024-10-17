Mass spay and neuter event underway to address backlog

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A mass spay and neuter event is now underway to help with backlog in the Borderland.

In collaboration with Operation Kindness, and Petco, the El Paso Community Foundation and El Paso Animal Services are hosting the event which will be ongoing until October 21.

Organizers said this initiative aims to significantly decrease backlog of these procedures at the shelter, allowing them to provide more low-cost and no-cost options to the public.

Animal Services said this opportunity allows them to provide over 500 additional surgeries for shelter and rescue pets.

“Each year, more than 20,000 animals enter our local shelters, which puts a strain on our entire community's resources. It takes a lot of collaboration to address this burden, borne by our partners in nonprofit and government shelters. Health and safety for animals is essential to our quality of life,” said Eric Pearson, President & CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation.

If you are interested in donating click here and choose “Animal Welfare” for donation category.