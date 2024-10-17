New Jersey internet gambling revenue set new record in Sept. at $208 million

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Internet gambling in New Jersey set a new record in September with the casinos and their partners winning over $208 million from online gamblers. It marked the first time online winnings had surpassed $200 million in a month in New Jersey. The totals also underscored how much more important internet betting is becoming to New Jersey’s gambling industry as the physical casinos in Atlantic City struggle with revenue. Last month, five of the nine casinos won less money from in-person gamblers than they did in Sept. 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The casinos consider money won from in-person gamblers to be their core business.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.