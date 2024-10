El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College (EPCC) hosted the 16th Annual Literary Fiesta Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at the EPCC Valle Verde Campus Flexitorium, AST Building on 919 Hunter Drive, El Paso, TX 79915. The Literary Fiesta features food, drinks, free books, and activities for kids and is open to the public. The event also had workshops, live performances. You can learn more here .

