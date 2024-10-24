Skip to Content
New TMS El Paso clinic opens in Far East

By
Updated
today at 11:34 PM
Published 11:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Far East El Paso residents are now a little closer to mental health treatment. TMS El Paso opened its third clinic in El Paso today.

The new clinic is located at 2204 Joe Battle, Ste 207D.

TMS El Paso specializes in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), which is an alternative treatment for depression and anxiety that doesn't involve medications.

TMS El Paso also offers psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and psychological testing among other services.

Valeria Medina

