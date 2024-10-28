Fans in Shohei Ohtani’s Japanese hometown pack in to watch Game 3 of the World Series
AP Sports Writer
OSHU CITY, Japan (AP) — Hundreds of fans filed into a public viewing center in Shohei Ohtani’s hometown in northern Japan on Tuesday morning to cheer the country’s top celebrity over breakfast in Game 3 of the World Series. Fans lined up outside the Oshu City Cultural Center, a 500-seat auditorium, on a perfect fall morning to watch their local hero in a live telecast of the game. This is the town where Ohtani played Little League, starred as a pitcher and hitter at Hanamaki Higashi High School, and became the favorite son of Iwate Prefecture, a mountainous region abutting the Pacific Ocean.