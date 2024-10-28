Jon Stewart will remain ‘Daily Show’ host on Mondays through 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Stewart isn’t done skewering the news. He’s signed on to continue hosting “The Daily Show” on Mondays through the end of next year. Paramount announced Monday that Stewart would continue hosting the Comedy Central series once a week, as he’s done through much of 2024 in the runup to the U.S. presidential election. Stewart joked in a statement that he wanted to host every other Monday, but that he will “suck it up” and keep up with it weekly. “The Daily Show” airs Mondays through Thursday at 11 p.m. Eastern on Comedy Central and streams the next day on Paramount+.

